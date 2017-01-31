Burnley move into ninth position in the Premier League table with a 1-0 victory over Leicester City at Turf Moor.

A late goal from Sam Vokes has earned Burnley a 1-0 victory over Leicester City, who slip further into trouble in the Premier League table.

Burnley possess one of the best home records in the Premier League and Vokes's effort ensured that they moved into ninth position in the standings.

As for Leicester, they now sit just two points above the relegation zone and are now involved in a fight with five other teams looking to maintain their top-flight status.

The Foxes started well at Turf Moor but the first opportunity fell to Burnley's Ashley Barnes, who fired a shot just wide of the post.

Andre Gray was the next man to find himself with an opening, but he could only shoot into the side-netting, before up the other end, Jamie Vardy failed to hit the target from a promising position.

Marc Albrighton forced a comfortable save out of Tom Heaton before Burnley ended the first half with Joey Barton twice going close with long-range strikes.

Barton was proving to be a constant threat in an advanced position and he once again fired just off target in the opening exchanges of the second half, but Leicester finally offered a more sustained threat at Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy started to link up in the final third.

However, as the game entered the final 20 minutes, Burnley began to up the pressure and soon after Ben Mee had headed marginally over the crossbar after meeting the ball from a corner, the Clarets finally made the breakthrough.

Vokes had been introduced as a second-half substitute and it did not take him long to make an impact as he fired the ball into the net from close range after Scott Arfield had sent in a corner.

With just two minutes left, Leicester did not have time to respond and while Burnley move closer to ensuring that they stay in the Premier League, last year's champions have fallen to within one bad result of falling into the bottom three.