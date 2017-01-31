Jan 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Attendance: 19,202
Burnley
1-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Vokes (87')
Lowton (44')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Result: Late Sam Vokes goal earns Burnley another home win

Burnley move into ninth position in the Premier League table with a 1-0 victory over Leicester City at Turf Moor.
A late goal from Sam Vokes has earned Burnley a 1-0 victory over Leicester City, who slip further into trouble in the Premier League table.

Burnley possess one of the best home records in the Premier League and Vokes's effort ensured that they moved into ninth position in the standings.

As for Leicester, they now sit just two points above the relegation zone and are now involved in a fight with five other teams looking to maintain their top-flight status.

The Foxes started well at Turf Moor but the first opportunity fell to Burnley's Ashley Barnes, who fired a shot just wide of the post.

Andre Gray was the next man to find himself with an opening, but he could only shoot into the side-netting, before up the other end, Jamie Vardy failed to hit the target from a promising position.

Marc Albrighton forced a comfortable save out of Tom Heaton before Burnley ended the first half with Joey Barton twice going close with long-range strikes.

Barton was proving to be a constant threat in an advanced position and he once again fired just off target in the opening exchanges of the second half, but Leicester finally offered a more sustained threat at Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy started to link up in the final third.

However, as the game entered the final 20 minutes, Burnley began to up the pressure and soon after Ben Mee had headed marginally over the crossbar after meeting the ball from a corner, the Clarets finally made the breakthrough.

Vokes had been introduced as a second-half substitute and it did not take him long to make an impact as he fired the ball into the net from close range after Scott Arfield had sent in a corner.

With just two minutes left, Leicester did not have time to respond and while Burnley move closer to ensuring that they stay in the Premier League, last year's champions have fallen to within one bad result of falling into the bottom three.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
