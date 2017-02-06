New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Anthony Martial quells 'unhappiness' reports

Anthony Martial seemingly denies that he is 'unhappy' with life at Manchester United, taking to Twitter to address such reports.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 12:00 UK

Anthony Martial has seemingly denied that he he 'unhappy' with life at Manchester United.

The France international scored 17 times for Man United last season following a move from AS Monaco, but has only managed two Premier League goals this term after struggling for a run in the team under Jose Mourinho.

Martial has not featured in either of his team's last two Premier League games, meanwhile, and it has been reported that the 21-year-old wants to join Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the current season.

The attacker, however, has taken to Twitter to address the rumours surrounding his future and has hinted that speculation linking him with a move away from Manchester is wide of the mark.

It is understood that Mourinho has been unimpressed with Martial's work-rate this season.

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Arsenal want Michael Carrick
>
View our homepages for Anthony Martial, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Anthony Martial quells 'unhappiness' reports
 Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri greet each other prior to the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016
Live Commentary: Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016
Report: Arsenal want Michael Carrick
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'I have goal target'Mourinho defends underfire RanieriMkhitaryan: 'Zlatan can score 30 this term'Mourinho pleased with clinical UnitedMourinho shrugs off Mata challenge
Mourinho: 'Man United will keep fighting'Result: Man Utd cruise past struggling LeicesterPSG 'ready to move for Anthony Martial'Team News: Rooney left out of Man United squadMourinho hints at Michael Carrick exit
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version