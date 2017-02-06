Anthony Martial seemingly denies that he is 'unhappy' with life at Manchester United, taking to Twitter to address such reports.

The France international scored 17 times for Man United last season following a move from AS Monaco, but has only managed two Premier League goals this term after struggling for a run in the team under Jose Mourinho.

Martial has not featured in either of his team's last two Premier League games, meanwhile, and it has been reported that the 21-year-old wants to join Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the current season.

The attacker, however, has taken to Twitter to address the rumours surrounding his future and has hinted that speculation linking him with a move away from Manchester is wide of the mark.

Dont listen the papers it's wrong thanks Come on United 🔴 — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) February 6, 2017

It is understood that Mourinho has been unimpressed with Martial's work-rate this season.