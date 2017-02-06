Anthony Martial has seemingly denied that he he 'unhappy' with life at Manchester United.
The France international scored 17 times for Man United last season following a move from AS Monaco, but has only managed two Premier League goals this term after struggling for a run in the team under Jose Mourinho.
Martial has not featured in either of his team's last two Premier League games, meanwhile, and it has been reported that the 21-year-old wants to join Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the current season.
The attacker, however, has taken to Twitter to address the rumours surrounding his future and has hinted that speculation linking him with a move away from Manchester is wide of the mark.
Dont listen the papers it's wrong thanks Come on United 🔴— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) February 6, 2017
It is understood that Mourinho has been unimpressed with Martial's work-rate this season.