Paris Saint-Germain 'ready to move for Anthony Martial'

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, who will make a formal approach in the summer.
Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 16:14 UK

Paris Saint-Germain will take advantage of Anthony Martial's fractured relationship with Manchester United by tabling a formal offer in the summer, according to a report.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Red Devils in a deal worth up to £58m in 2015, is said to be unhappy with recent comments made by manager Jose Mourinho.

It is claimed by The Mirror that Martial feels as though he has been turned into a scapegoat at Old Trafford, and PSG are ready to pounce at the end of the season should his situation not improve.

Martial has started nine Premier League games for the Red Devils this season and been brought off the bench four times, scoring twice in total.

United are only willing to cash in should they receive a large lump of the hefty sum paid to AS Monaco two years ago, however, which would then be used to bring in another new wideman.

