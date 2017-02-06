A report claims that Martin Caceres is to undergo a medical with Southampton on Tuesday ahead of joining on a free contract, days after turning down AC Milan.

Former Juventus defender Martin Caceres has landed in England and will undergo a medical with Southampton on Tuesday, according to a report.

The 29-year-old, without a senior appearance in over a year, is a confirmed target for Crystal Palace and is also said to have opened talks with Sunderland last month.

It is claimed by the Daily Express that Caceres has instead opted for the Saints, however, as boss Claude Puel looks to bring in a central defensive reinforcement.

Southampton have lost Virgil van Dijk to injury for the next three months, while Jose Fonte was allowed to depart for Premier League rivals West Ham United in January.

Caceres, who is a free agent and therefore able to join a club outside of the transfer window, was offered a contract by Italian giants AC Milan but turned it down after passing a medical.