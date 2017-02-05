Former Juventus defender Martin Caceres, a confirmed target for Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace, completes a medical with AC Milan but turns down the offer of a contract.

AC Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani has revealed that free agent Martin Caceres has turned down the offer of a contract at the club.

The 29-year-old full-back has been on the search for a new team since departing Serie A champions Juventus at the end of 2016-17.

Caceres has not made a senior appearance in over a year but a number of Premier League clubs are understood to have made contact with the defender, with Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce confirming last week that he was interested in bringing the Uruguay international to Selhurst Park

It is Milan who have made the first move to sign out-of-contract Caceres yet, despite passing a medical at the San Siro, terms could not be agreed between the two parties.

"Caceres thought about the offer. We proposed a deal he considered to be insufficient. He passed all of the medicals, but we could not agree personal terms," Galliani told Mediaset Premium.

"I wish him all the best in finding another club. I thought he could be useful for us, because he can play every role in defence. He has played in the centre and on the right for Juve and on the left for Uruguay.

"We'll wait for Luca Antonelli and Mattia De Sciglio to recover from their injuries. The transfer market is closed."

Caceres has made just 23 first-team appearances over the last two seasons.