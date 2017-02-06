New Transfer Talk header

Yakubu Aiyegbeni on trial with Coventry City

Yakubu of Blackburn Rovers looks dejected after his team was relegated at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park on May 7, 2012
League One side Coventry City take former Everton and Middlesbrough striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni on trial.
Former Everton and Middlesbrough striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni has been taken on trial by League One side Coventry City.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since leaving Turkish side Kayserispor last year having failed to score a single goal during an unsuccessful spell with the team.

Coventry currently sit rock-bottom in League One, eight points from safety and in desperate need of extra firepower having scored just 23 goals in their 29 outings so far this season.

Sky Blues boss Russell Slade has reportedly earmarked Yakubu as a possible solution to his side's goalscoring problems, with the Nigerian having netted 140 times in English football during stints with Everton, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth, Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers.

The veteran most recently played in England for Reading in 2015, but managed just one goal in 11 appearances for the Royals.

A general view of the Ricoh Arena prior to the npower Championship match between Coventry City and Middlesbrough at The Ricoh arena on January 21, 2012
