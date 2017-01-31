Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly have two bids turned down for Coventry City defender Ryan Haynes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly had two bids rejected for Coventry City defender Ryan Haynes.

The 21-year-old has found game time hard to come by for the League One strugglers this season and had been left out of the side entirely since August until recent weeks.

Wolves manager Paul Lambert is said to have been impressed with his performances and believes that he has a future further up the pitch as an attacking player.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Lambert is expected to return with a third bid for the player today with the hopes of getting a deal signed off before the 11pm transfer deadline.

Wolves are also working on a deal to bring in Blackburn Rovers full-back Ben Marshall.