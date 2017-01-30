Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert says that the club's owners have made a big statement in signing Helder Costa on a long-term deal.

Costa had been on a season-long loan from Benfica, but the 23-year-old has been excellent since arriving at Molineux, netting seven times in 21 Championship appearances.

It has been reported that Wolves have broken their transfer record in order to sign the Portuguese midfielder, and Lambert has admitted that he is delighted to have secured his services on a four-and-a-half year contract.

The 47-year-old told the club's official website: "This is great news for Helder, great news for the club, and great news for the supporters. For how good he has been for Wolves, Wolves have been great for Helder as well.

"Going forward this is a big statement by the owners. Helder is well respected by everyone at the club and is playing at the top of his game at the minute.

"For the owners and everyone connected with the club it is a big situation for us to get him signed. It is vital for him to keep playing as he is. He has got ability, no doubt about it, and if he keeps up the work-rate to go with that ability then he has a big chance to be a really top player."

Wolves are expected to be active during the final day of the transfer window, with Blackburn Rovers' Ben Marshall, Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley and Liverpool full-back Connor Randall all being linked with a switch to the West Midlands.