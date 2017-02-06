New Transfer Talk header

Real Zaragoza announce Georgios Samaras deal

Georgios Samaras in action for West Brom on September 28, 2014
Spanish outfit Real Zaragoza agree a deal to sign Greek forward Georgios Samaras until the end of the season.
Monday, February 6, 2017

Real Zaragoza have agreed a deal to sign Greek forward Georgios Samaras until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old, who has had spells in England with Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion, had been available on a free transfer after North American Soccer League side Rayo OKC went out of business.

A number of clubs were linked with Samaras, but Zaragoza have secured his signature and the experienced striker will complete a move to the Spanish outfit on Tuesday, pending a medical.

Samaras scored nine times in 81 caps for Greece between 2006 and 2014, while he commanded a £6m transfer fee when Man City signed him from Heerenveen in January 2006.

Zaragoza currently sit 12th in the Segunda Division table - four points off the play-off positions.

