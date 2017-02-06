New Transfer Talk header

Everton, Aston Villa scouting Blackpool teenager?

General stadium view prior the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackpool and Bournemouth at Bloomfield Road on December 20, 2014
Everton and Aston Villa are among the clubs reportedly interested in Blackpool's teenage winger Bright Osayi-Samuel.
Monday, February 6, 2017

Everton and Aston Villa are reportedly keeping tabs on Blackpool winger Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The 19-year-old has been at Bloomfield Road since the age of ten and has impressed with his performances for the League Two outfit this season, with scouts from a host of clubs said to be impressed by his "pace and skill".

According to the Birmingham Mail, Steve Bruce's side have been watching him in action in recent months as they ponder making a bid this summer.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have previously been credited with an interest in Osayi-Samuel, whose contract is due to expire this summer but includes an additional 12-month option.

Blackpool are currently 14th in the fourth tier, eight points off the playoff places.

