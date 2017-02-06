New Transfer Talk header

Agent: 'Hernanes could make China move'

Inter Milan's midfielder from Brazil Hernanes celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan vs Roma on April 25, 2015
The agent of Juventus midfielder Hernanes suggests that his client could move to the Chinese Super League at the end of the season.
The agent of Juventus midfielder Hernanes has suggested that his client could move to the Chinese Super League at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Hernanes, 31, has only started eight Serie A matches for Juve this season and it has been widely reported that the Brazilian could seek pastures new in June.

The midfielder's agent Joseph Lee has denied that there is already an agreement in place with Chinese side Hebei China Fortune, but has refused to rule out a future move to the super-rich league.

"I don't know what point the two clubs are at, but at the moment I can say we don't have any agreement with Hebei Fortune," Lee told Corriere dello Sport.

"The important thing is for Hernanes to play, whether at Juve, in China or elsewhere. The fact he has been excluded from the Champions League list is certainly not a positive factor. If Juventus were to reach an agreement with the Chinese club and if it's a good situation for us, then Hernanes could move there."

Hernanes joined Juve from Inter Milan in the summer of 2015 and scored once in 22 appearances during his first season with the Italian champions.

