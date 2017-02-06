A report claims that Manchester City will revive their interest in Athletic Bilbao centre-back Aymeric Laporte at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The 22-year-old was strongly linked with Man City last summer, but ultimately rejected the interest from the Premier League outfit to sign a new long-term deal at Bilbao.

It is understood that the defender now has a £55.5m buy-out clause in a contract that runs until June 2020, but according to The Mirror, that has not put off Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

Laporte, who is still in the middle of an international tug-of-war between France and Spain, is fast closing on 200 first-team appearances for his Basque outfit.

Towards the end of 2016, the centre-back revealed that he would 'study any new proposals' that arrived as his future at San Mames is once again called into question.