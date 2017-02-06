New Transfer Talk header

A report claims that the representatives of Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic begin contract negotiations with Barcelona.
Ivan Rakitic is reportedly in discussions with Barcelona over a new long-term deal at Camp Nou.

The Croatian international joined Barcelona from Sevilla in the summer of 2014 and has scored 20 times in 137 appearances for the Catalan outfits, winning eight trophies in the process.

The 28-year-old's future has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks after losing his guaranteed spot in the Barcelona XI under Luis Enrique following a series of under-par performances.

However, according to Marca, Rakitic's agent Arturo Canales met with Barcelona last week to open talks over a new contract that will run until the summer of 2022.

Rakitic has scored three times in 29 appearances for Barcelona this season, but was again left on the bench for Saturday's 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou.

