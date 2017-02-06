New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Hakan Calhanoglu: 'No truth to Chelsea transfer rumours'

Hakan Calhanoglu insists that he did not make comments attributed to him in the press which suggested a move to Chelsea was on the cards.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 20:31 UK

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has distanced himself from comments attributed to him in the press, which claimed that he was keen on a move to Chelsea.

The 22-year-old was quoted by Turkish media outlet Fanatik as saying a switch to Stamford Bridge could be on the cards next summer, despite heavy interest from elsewhere.

Calhanoglu is banned from playing for Leverkusen for the remainder of the season, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld FIFA's punishment for breaching a contract while with Trabzonspor, but he has taken to Twitter to make clear that he is not looking to push through an exit.

"I said nothing about Chelsea in the press & didn't talk to any Turkish journalist - neither about the court decision nor about my future!", the tweet read.


Calhanoglu appeared 14 times for Leverkusen prior to this ban, scoring six times and assisting five more in the Bundesliga.

Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates his equaliser during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
Read Next:
Calhanoglu keen on summer Chelsea move
>
View our homepages for Hakan Calhanoglu, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Southampton at Liberty Stadium on May 3, 2014
Fernando Llorente: 'Joining Chelsea in January was too difficult'
 Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Antonio Conte: "Everything is perfect" with Diego Costa
 Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates his equaliser during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
Hakan Calhanoglu: 'No truth to Chelsea transfer rumours'
Courtois: 'Conte key to Chelsea success'Michael Keane: "We can beat Chelsea"Calhanoglu keen on summer Chelsea moveRoberto Martinez: 'Hazard playing like Messi'Report: Chelsea boss Conte wanted by Inter
Newcastle keeper Darlow on Chelsea radar?Report: Chelsea eye summer swoop for AgueroPochettino: 'Spurs still in title race'Wenger unhappy with Chelsea's first goalConte: 'Chelsea must continue to improve'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Bayer Leverkusen News
Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates his equaliser during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
Hakan Calhanoglu: 'No truth to Chelsea transfer rumours'
 Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates his equaliser during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
Hakan Calhanoglu keen on summer move to Chelsea
 Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates his equaliser during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu banned for four months by FIFA
Liverpool to pay winger's buy-out clause?Jonathan Tah plays down Liverpool talkLiverpool 'to move for Brandt in summer'Leverkusen 'looking to sell Javier Hernandez'Julian Brandt 'attracting PL interest'
Report: Liverpool, Spurs plotting Chicharito bidReport: Man United eye summer move for AlabaChelsea identify replacement for Oscar?West Brom 'keen on Lukasz Teodorczyk'Hernandez 'unsure' of Real Madrid interest
> Bayer Leverkusen Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand