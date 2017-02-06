Paris Saint-Germain reportedly express interest in signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City forward striker Sergio Aguero this summer.

Reports in recent days have suggested that the 28-year-old could be moved on at the end of the season after being dropped for Gabriel Jesus in City's last two league outings.

According to Goal, the uncertainty over his future has alerted the Ligue 1 champions, who are in the market for "a world-class striker" to join up with Edinson Cavani next season.

The club are also thought to be interested in a move for Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez, who is yet to sign a new deal with the Gunners.

Speaking after his side's 2-1 victory over Swansea City on Sunday, Aguero insisted that he had given no thoughts to his future but admitted that he would "see what happens" at the end of the season.

Aguero is thought to be contracted at the Etihad until 2020.