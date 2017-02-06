New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Paris Saint-Germain interested in Sergio Aguero?

Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Paris Saint-Germain reportedly express interest in signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 18:31 UK

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City forward striker Sergio Aguero this summer.

Reports in recent days have suggested that the 28-year-old could be moved on at the end of the season after being dropped for Gabriel Jesus in City's last two league outings.

According to Goal, the uncertainty over his future has alerted the Ligue 1 champions, who are in the market for "a world-class striker" to join up with Edinson Cavani next season.

The club are also thought to be interested in a move for Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez, who is yet to sign a new deal with the Gunners.

Speaking after his side's 2-1 victory over Swansea City on Sunday, Aguero insisted that he had given no thoughts to his future but admitted that he would "see what happens" at the end of the season.

Aguero is thought to be contracted at the Etihad until 2020.

Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Guardiola happy with Aguero reaction
>
View our homepages for Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Edinson Cavani, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain interested in Sergio Aguero?
 Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City - as it happened
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Result: Gabriel Jesus double earns Manchester City late win over Swansea City
Caballero hails "fantastic" BravoReport: Man City plotting Carvalho moveReport: Man City back in for LaporteGuardiola happy with Aguero reactionGuardiola "surprised" by Jesus form
Aguero: 'I will fight for Man City future'Guardiola: 'Jesus will start if he keeps scoring'Team News: Aguero benched as Jesus starts for Man CityJesus: 'Guardiola call sealed Man City deal'Report: Chelsea eye summer swoop for Aguero
> Manchester City Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain interested in Sergio Aguero?
 Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Julian Draxler wants Mesut Ozil to join Paris Saint-Germain
 Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain 'ready to move for Anthony Martial'
Jese Rodriguez not keen on PSG returnJese's Middlesbrough snub confirmedResult: Monaco strike late to move topMiddlesbrough 'agree loan deal for Jese'Sirigu latest to be linked with Chelsea move
Las Palmas confident of Jese dealReport: Rose on radar of Manchester clubsKaranka confirms Jese Rodriguez interestJese on verge of Middlesbrough move?PSG sign Goncalo Guedes from Benfica
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version