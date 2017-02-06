New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Middlesbrough's Marten de Roon targets future move to Everton

Marten de Roon in action for Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon claims that he is on course to developing into a player with enough quality to "play for a club like Everton".
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 21:47 UK

Marten de Roon has confessed that he does not intend to stick around at Middlesbrough, claiming that he is on track to join a top-four-chasing side in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old joined the Smoggies from Atalanta last summer in a club-record £12m deal and has appeared in 21 of their 24 top-flight outings this term.

De Roon admits that he is not yet at the level to justify a spot in one of English football's elite sides, but believes that Everton - who head to the Riverside Stadium next weekend - is a possible destination for him in the future.

"I am incredibly lucky - I play for a good club and live in a nice area - but I am ambitious as well," he is quoted as saying by The Sun. "I won't get to play for Manchester City, or another club among the top five in England.

"But I do think that I can develop myself to the level needed to play for a club like Everton. But there is a long way for me to go. I first need to become the best player at Middlesbrough - that is the next step for me.

"There is a mighty atmosphere at Goodison Park. But I've had goosebumps at Bournemouth as well, and the noise levels at the Riverside Stadium are superb."

De Roon, who has also previously represented Sparta Rotterdam and Heerenveen at senior level, has scored three goals for Boro in all competitions this term.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Read Next:
Boro heading to Spain for warm-weather training
>
View our homepages for Marten de Roon, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Marten de Roon in action for Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Middlesbrough's Marten de Roon targets future move to Everton
 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Middlesbrough heading to Spain for warm-weather training camp
 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Aitor Karanka "confident" of avoiding relegation
Kane "delighted" with win over BoroResult: Kane fires Spurs past MiddlesbroughTeam News: Hugo Lloris back for SpursLive Commentary: Tottenham 1-0 Middlesbrough - as it happenedBamford reveals spat with Sean Dyche
Boro striker Rhodes delighted with Owls moveKaranka: 'I never considered leaving'Wednesday confirm Jordan Rhodes signingMiddlesbrough confirm Guedioura arrivalAitor Karanka: 'Draw a fair result'
> Middlesbrough Homepage
More Everton News
Marten de Roon in action for Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Middlesbrough's Marten de Roon targets future move to Everton
 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Middlesbrough heading to Spain for warm-weather training camp
 General stadium view prior the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackpool and Bournemouth at Bloomfield Road on December 20, 2014
Everton, Aston Villa scouting Blackpool teenager?
Lukaku determined to fulfill potentialMartinez defends Barkley after Cherries goalKoeman: 'Romelu Lukaku is world class'Romelu Lukaku: "Hard work pays off"Result: Lukaku hits four as Everton win nine-goal thriller
Team News: Three changes for EvertonLive Commentary: Everton 6-3 Bournemouth - as it happenedRomelu Lukaku "focused" on helping EvertonRonald Koeman: 'Man United can be caught'Koeman "very satisfied" with January business
> Everton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand