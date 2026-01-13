Preview: RB Leipzig vs Freiburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 13 Jan 2026 02:07 , Last updated: 13 Jan 2026 07:14

With their place in the Bundesliga's top four under threat, RB Leipzig will welcome European hopefuls Freiburg to Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

Die Roten Bullen are looking to avoid a third straight defeat in midweek, while Die Breisgau-Brasilianer are aiming for a third consecutive victory.

Match preview

Leipzig endured an uncharacteristically poor campaign in 2024-25, finishing seventh in the top flight, but they currently reside in the Champions League spots under Ole Werner ahead of their first league game of 2026.

However, Die Roten Bullen ended last year with back-to-back defeats, losing 3-1 against Union Berlin on December 12 before being beaten by the same scoreline at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen eight days later.

Despite those disappointing results, Werner's side are third in the table, though they are in a precarious position - level on 29 points with fifth-placed Stuttgart and just two above sixth-placed Hoffenheim.

In fairness to Leipzig, they have played a game fewer than their top four rivals after their clash against St Pauli was postponed due to a snowstorm, and they could yet separate themselves from the chasing pack in midweek.

Hoping to see their team get back to winning ways, fans of Die Roten Bullen will take heart from their excellent home record that features just one loss alongside seven wins across all competitions at Red Bull Arena this term.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Meanwhile, Julian Schuster's Freiburg come into this match in strong form having won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five Bundesliga outings.

Most recently, Die Breisgau-Brasilianer followed up their 4-3 comeback victory over Wolfsburg on December 20 by earning all three points in another turnaround on Saturday, this time a 2-1 triumph against 10-man Hamburger SV.

That latest win lifted Schuster's men up to eighth in the league, where their tally of 23 points sees them just four shy of the top six with 18 games to play.

However, while the visitors will be keen to reduce the gap to their European rivals on Wednesday, supporters will make the trip wary of the fact that Freiburg have lost three of their last five away matches in the top flight.

On the other hand, a more optimistic fan would highlight that Die Breisgau-Brasilianer won their most recent clash on the road against Wolfsburg, and that another victory in midweek could move the club up to seventh above Eintracht Frankfurt.

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

L

W

D

W

L

L

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

Freiburg Bundesliga form:

Freiburg form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / motivio

Leipzig will be without dynamic right-winger Johan Bakayoko on Wednesday as he works his way back from a calf injury, so expect to see Conrad Harder start in his place alongside Romulo Cardoso and - if he is ready after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations - Yan Diomande.

In the backline, centre-half Lukas Klostermann has come down with a bout of illness, putting his availability in doubt, and Willi Orban and Castello Lukeba look set to operate at the heart of Werner's defence.

Elsewhere, midfielder Viggo Gebel is set to miss the remainder of the campaign due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, though Christoph Baumgartner, Nicolas Seiwald and Xaver Schlager should be on hand to start in the centre of the park.

As for Freiburg, attacking midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is closing in on a return from the knee injury that has kept him out since the summer of 2024, but this game comes too soon for the 29-year-old.

For now, Yuito Suzuki should line up behind striker Lucas Holer, as part of a trio featuring Philipp Treu and Vincenzo Grifo.

The visitors are also anticipated to be missing centre-back Philipp Lienhart on Wednesday, so Matthias Ginter could be partnered by Anthony Jung.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Baumgartner, Seiwald, Schlager; Harder, Romulo, Diomande

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Kubler, Ginter, Jung, Gunter; Eggestein, Osterhage; Treu, Suzuki, Grifo; Holer

We say: RB Leipzig 2-1 Freiburg

Leipzig may have lost back-to-back games ahead of this clash, but their excellent home record suggests that they could return to winning ways in midweek.

Adding to that idea is the fact that Freiburg have been poor on the road recently, losing three of their last five - and winning just one of their last six - away days in the Bundesliga.

