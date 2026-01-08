Preview: St Pauli vs RB Leipzig - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Jan 2026 16:04 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 16:56

With the teams competing at opposite ends of the Bundesliga table, relegation-threatened St Pauli will welcome Champions League hopefuls RB Leipzig to Millerntor-Stadion on Saturday.

The hosts return from the winter break third last in 16th place with 12 points, and they occupy the division's relegation playoff spot, whereas Leipzig are fourth with 29 points despite losing 3-1 against Bayer Leverkusen on December 20.

Match preview

St Pauli entered the winter break having been held by last-placed Mainz 05 to a goalless stalemate on December 21, and fans will be concerned that their only shot on target came in the 36th minute.

Alexander Blessin's side have in fact produced the fewest shots (156) and generated the least xG (12.2) of the 18 clubs in the top flight, though their return of four goals in their last four league games was as many as they managed in their prior nine.

Kiezkicker's defensive record has not been impressive considering they have kept just two clean sheets in their 15 league outings, though they do boast the joint best defensive record in the bottom five (26).

St Pauli come into the weekend's clash unbeaten in their last four contests in all competitions, winning twice in that time, and they have won one and drawn two of their three most recent Bundesliga matches.

The hosts' 2-1 success against Heidenheim on December 13 ended a streak of four successive losses at home in the top flight.

RB Leipzig will be hoping to avoid a third consecutive defeat, with the club having lost 3-1 against both Leverkusen and Union Berlin before the winter break.

Die Roten Bullen had kept three clean sheets in their previous four games, and they also netted 11 goals in that period.

Boss Ole Werner's side are only two points in front of fifth-placed Hoffenheim, though they are just three points from second-placed Borussia Dortmund, highlighting the compact nature of the race for Champions League football.

Leipzig faced St Pauli three times in 2024-25, winning 2-0 and 4-2 at home in the league and DFB-Pokal respectively, though they were held to a 0-0 stalemate at Millerntor-Stadion in September 2024.

The visitors' away form has been poor, with Leipzig failing to claim victory in any of their past three away trips, suffering one defeat.

St Pauli Bundesliga form:

L

L

L

D

W

D

St Pauli form (all competitions):

L

L

W

D

W

D

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

L

W

D

W

L

L

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

L

L

Team News

St Pauli's absentee list is not particularly extensive, with centre-back David Nemeth arguably their most concerning injury given he started 24 Bundesliga matches last season and is yet to feature this term.

Hauke Wahl, Eric Smith and Karol Mets have frequently been selected in the backline, and trio are likely to be stationed behind midfielders Joel Chima Fujita, James Sands and Jackson Irvine.

RB Leipzig will miss the attacking quality of winger Yan Diomande, who is away with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, and his void could be filled by Conrad Harder, Romulo and Tidiam Gomis.

The visitors otherwise have their key players available for Saturday, including midfielders Forzan Assan Ouedraogo, Nicolas Seiwald and Christoph Baumgartner.

Centre-backs Willi Orban and Castello Lukeba have long been regulars in defence, and their places in the XI can be assumed.

St Pauli possible starting lineup:

Vasilj; Wahl, Smith, Mets; Pyrka, Fujita, Sands, Irvine, Ritzka; Kaars, Lage

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Ouedraogo, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Harder, Romulo, Gomis

We say: St Pauli 0-2 RB Leipzig

Leipzig have had enough time to reorganise after their disappointing December, and they should be expected to come away with three points.

The biggest advantage for the visitors is the fact St Pauli have found it difficult to produce meaningful opportunities in attack, so perhaps Leipzig will keep a clean sheet.