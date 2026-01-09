Preview: Freiburg vs Hamburger SV - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 09 Jan 2026 09:20

Bundesliga action returns this weekend with Freiburg looking to pile pressure on their European rivals when they welcome Hamburger SV to the Europa-Park Stadion this Saturday afternoon.

The Breisgau Brazilians entered the winter break just six points adrift of the top six, while Hamburg managed to pull four points clear of the bottom three with a series of positive results.

Match preview

With five wins, five draws and five defeats, it is fair to say that Freiburg enjoyed a steady start to the campaign, though there is a lot more work to do if they are to bag another season in Europe.

Julian Schuster guided his side to an impressive fifth-placed finish last season - a run which secured Freiburg’s third European campaign since the 2022-23 campaign.

Nevertheless, balancing Europa League duties with Bundesliga action has proved a tough task for the Breisgau Brazilians this term, with the team struggling to find consistency on the domestic scene.

Freiburg’s previous five Bundesliga outings have produced two wins, two defeats and a draw - this includes their 4-3 victory over Wolfsburg just before the winter break.

Schuster’s side has been particularly impressive at home this season, enjoying a 10-match unbeaten run across all competitions which consists of seven victories.

© Imago / Eibner

Hamburger SV have also enjoyed a steady start in what is their first season back in the Bundesliga for seven years.

Die Rothosen have accumulated 16 points in the first half of the season, which is enough to keep them above the relegation zone but not quite enough to offer security.

Merlin Polzin and his men still have a long way to go before they can secure their top-flight status for next season, though they certainly showed a lot of positive signs in the last few games before the winter break.

Wins over VfB Stuttgart and Werder Bremen dragged HSV up the standings, while a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt last time out saw the club move four points clear of the drop zone.

Survival is the main ambition for Hamburg this season, and they will be looking to start the second half of the season with a positive result away at Freiburg - a ground at which they have not tasted victory in four straight matches.

Freiburg Bundesliga form:

W L W L D W

Freiburg form (all competitions):

W W L W D W

Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

D L W W L D

Hamburger SV form (all competitions):

L W L W L D

Team News

© Imago

When it comes to injuries and absentees, Freiburg are in relatively decent shape considering the only name on that list is Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.

The Ghana international has been out for 35 months with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, though recent reports have suggested the player is nearing a return.

Striker Lucas Holer grabbed a couple of goals before the winter break, and he is expected to lead the attack for the Breisgau Brazilians on Saturday.

Hamburg have not been as blessed with injuries, and the team are missing several players ahead of the trip to Freiburg.

Fabio Balde is reportedly struggling with his knee and the 20-year-old is expected to miss the first Bundesliga game of 2026.

Striker Robert Glatzel missed four games through a thigh injury since scoring against Stuttgart at the end of November, and he remains on the shelf.

Warmed Omari, Yussuf Poulsen, Aboubaka Soumahoro and Rayan Philippe are also out of action.

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Kubler, Ginter, Lienhart, Gunter; Eggestein, Osterhage; Beste, Manzambi, Grifo; Holer

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Heuer Fernandes; Capaldo, Vuskovic, Elfadli; Mikelbrencis, Sambi Lokonga, Remberg, Muheim; Vieira, Konigsdorffer, Dompe

We say: Freiburg 2-1 Hamburger SV

Freiburg have got a terrific home record and they will be full of confidence as they prepare to take on an unpredictable Hamburg side.

Die Rothosen continue to flip and flop between being brilliant and absolutely woeful. Considering they’re away from home, we’re backing Hamburg to come up short in this one.

