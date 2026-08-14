Preview: Fluminense vs Palmeiras - prediction, team news, lineups

Fluminense will welcome Palmeiras to the Maracana on Saturday for matchweek 23 of the 2026 Brasileiro, with both sides arriving after draws in the Copa Libertadores.

The hosts head into the contest following the dismissal of head coach Luis Zubeldia on Thursday, while Palmeiras remain top of the table on 48 points, although their lead over second-placed Flamengo has been cut to six points.

Match preview

Fluminense go into the fixture in fourth place with 35 points, but are navigating a period of upheaval following elimination from the Copa do Brasil and recent draws against Botafogo and Independiente Rivadavia.

The Tricolor have not won in six matchweeks in the competition, and eight overall this season. The Libertadores result increased the pressure on Luis Zubeldia, who left his post on Thursday.

With the departure of the Argentine coach and his technical staff, Marco Aurelio de Oliveira, known as Marcao, takes interim charge of the team. The change comes on the eve of an important fixture against the Brasileirao leaders, presenting Fluminense with a fresh challenge under caretaker management.

The Tricolor will now try to turn the change on the bench into a response on the pitch. The team continues to prioritise possession and exploiting the flanks, with captain Thiago Silva playing a key role in defensive organisation.

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Palmeiras arrive as sole leaders with 48 points and are unbeaten in two matches in the Brasileirao, though they have not won either of their last two home fixtures this season. They also come off the back of a 1-1 draw with Cerro Porteno in the Libertadores at the Nubank Parque. The run of fixtures demands close attention from Abel Ferreira in managing the squad's fatigue.

Despite criticism of their recent performances, Verdao retain top spot and are relying on collective consistency to stay there. In attack, Vitor Roque and Flaco Lopez remain the main focal points.

Jhon Arias is one of the key creative options and will play an important role in building attacking moves. With little time to recover, Palmeiras will need to maintain intensity without compromising the team's balance.

Despite the need to manage fatigue, Abel Ferreira could opt for a more rotated side or keep his strongest XI for the match. The decision will depend on the players' physical condition following the recent run of fixtures.

Fluminense Brasileiro form:

Fluminense form (all competitions):

Palmeiras Brasileiro form:

Palmeiras form (all competitions):

Team News

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Abel Ferreira will be without four players for the match. Paulinho and Khellven are sidelined with right thigh injuries, while Bruno Fuchs is still in physical transition following appendicitis surgery and Jefte is recovering from surgery on his right knee.

With the busy schedule and a decisive Libertadores clash against Cerro Porteno next Wednesday, Abel Ferreira could choose to rest some regulars against Fluminense. The starting lineup will be down to Abel Ferreira, who will assess the players' condition and the strategy for both fixtures.

Without Luis Zubeldia, interim coach Marcao will be missing five players for the match against Palmeiras. Defender Ignacio is suspended after picking up his third yellow card, while Matheus Reis remains out with a knee ligament injury.

Julian Millan, sidelined with a thigh injury, and Juan Pablo Freytes, who is recovering from an ankle problem, are also unavailable. Forward John Kennedy, meanwhile, is out for the season with a knee injury. Left-back Guilherme Arana has also become a doubt after leaving the pitch with head pain under concussion protocol during the Libertadores match.

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Guga, Jemmes, Thiago Silva, Rene; Hercules, Matheus Martinelli; Agustin Canobbio, Lucho Acosta, Jefferson Savarino, Hulk. Coach: Marcao (interim).

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Carlos Miguel; Gustavo Gomez, Murilo, Alexander Barboza; Allan, Marlon Freitas, Andreas Pereira, Piquerez; Jhon Arias, Flaco Lopez; Vitor Roque. Coach: Abel Ferreira.

We say: Fluminense 0-1 Palmeiras

Palmeiras head into the contest as favourites despite playing away from home, with their position at the top of the Brasileiro reflecting the greater consistency they have shown throughout the season, while Fluminense are still reeling from the departure of Luis Zubeldia.

We expect a closely fought encounter at the Maracana, but Verdao should make better use of their chances and edge the contest by the narrowest of margins.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.