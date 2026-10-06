Preview: Botafogo vs Vasco da Gama - prediction, team news, lineups

With the Brasileirao Serie A back in full swing after the international break, Botafogo and Vasco da Gama return to action on Wednesday morning when they go head-to-head at the Estadio Nilton Santos.

While the hosts have struggled for results in recent weeks and will head into the midweek tie in need of a lift, Vasco da Gama have upped the ante of late and are closing in on a fourth consecutive victory since October 2025.

Match preview

The just-concluded international break provided a much-needed breather for Botafogo, who were sent back to earth in a 2-0 defeat against Mirassol at the Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia on September 19.

Three days on from seeing out a narrow 3-2 victory over Gremio at the Estadio Nilton Santos to end a run of six consecutive league games without a win, Botafogo failed to make the most of their chances in Mirassol, with Eduardo netting a first-half brace to hand the hosts all three points.

This poor run of results has seen Botafogo drop out of the continental qualifying places, as they now sit 12th in the Serie A standings with 35 points from 28 matches, one point behind 11th-placed Sao Paulo in the final Copa Sudamericana qualifying spot.

With 41 goals scored, breaching opposing defences has not been a worry for Tite’s men, but their struggles have come at the opposite end of the pitch, where they have shipped 45 goals already — only the bottom-two sides Remo (47) and Chapecoense (53) have conceded more.

Now aiming for a positive return to action after the international break, Botafogo will draw encouragement from their form at the Estadio Nilton Santos, with O Glorioso unbeaten in nine of their 10 home games across all competitions since May 7, picking up five wins and four draws.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

On the other hand, Vasco da Gama turned in a five-star team display just before the break as they stormed to a 5-0 victory over Coritiba when the two sides squared off at the Estadio Sao Januario on September 20.

Five different players got on the scoresheet for the home side, with Facundo Colidio, Bruno Duarte, Alan Lescano, Andres Gomez and Ramon Rique all finding the back of the net to cap off a dominant team performance and sink Coritiba.

This followed a 2-0 second-leg victory over Independiente Santa Fe on September 15 to complete a 4-0 aggregate win over the Colombian outfit in the Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals and book their place in the semis for the first time since 2011.

Pedro Emanuel’s men head into Wednesday’s matchup on a run of three consecutive victories and are unbeaten in seven of their most recent eight outings across all competitions, claiming six wins and one draw since August 27.

This upturn in form has seen Vasco da Gama climb out of the relegation zone into safety, with the Gigante da Colina now occupying 16th place in the Serie A standings with 31 points from 27 games, two points above 17th-placed Gremio, albeit with one game in hand.

Botafogo Brasileiro form:

Botafogo form (all competitions):

Vasco da Gama Brasileiro form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Botafogo will take to the pitch without the services of Jordan Barrera, who has missed each of the last nine games since suffering an ankle injury against Fluminense on August 9.

He is joined on O Glorioso’s injury table by 31-year-old Kaio Pantaleao, who continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a severe knee injury in October 2025.

Matheus Martins has missed the last five games since coming off injured against Athletico Paranaense on August 25 and the 23-year-old is a major doubt for Wednesday’s tie.

Vascos da Gama have their fair share of injury concerns, with the Brazilian duo of Matheus Carvalho and 26-year-old Brenner currently recuperating from knee problems.

Colombian international Andres Gomez will also play no part for the Gigante da Colina due to suspension after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against Coritiba on September 20.

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Batista; Vitinho, Ferraresi, Monzon, Telles; Medina, Huguinho, Santos, Montoro; Cabral, Pereira

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Jardim; Pinton, Renan, Cuesta, Henrique; Sosa; Colidio, Mendes Tche, Hinestroza; Duarte

We say: Botafogo 1-1 Vasco da Gama

Having turned their fortunes around in recent weeks, Vasco da Gama will look to continue from where they left off before the break as they aim to pull clear of the danger zone. Botafogo have proven tough to crack at home this season but we predict the Gigante da Colina will do just enough to force a share of the spoils at the Estadio Nilton Santos.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.