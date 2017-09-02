Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez 100% committed to Arsenal'

Arsene Wenger insists that Alexis Sanchez will continue to give his all for Arsenal while he remains contracted to the club.

Chelsea include striker Diego Costa in Premier League squad

Diego Costa is named as part of Chelsea's 25-man Premier League squad, despite recently claiming that he never intends to return to the club.

Barcelona send Munir El Haddadi on season-long loan to Alaves

La Liga side Alaves win the race to take Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi on loan for the 2017-18 season.

Arsene Wenger confirms AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar rejected Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reveals that the late breakdown in talks between his side and Thomas Lemar was down to the player deciding against a deadline-day switch.

Watford's Costel Pantilimon sent on loan to Deportivo La Coruna

Costel Pantilimon is handed an escape route by Deportivo La Coruna, where he will spend the 2017-18 campaign on loan after making just nine Watford appearances.

Las Palmas confirm Loic Remy arrival on permanent deal

French striker Loic Remy's three-year spell at Chelsea comes to an end as he departs for Spanish side Las Palmas on a permanent deal.

Report: Diego Costa move "unlikely but not impossible" before Spanish deadline

The chances of Chelsea's Diego Costa rejoining Atletico Madrid before the closure of the transfer window are "unlikely, but not impossible", according to a report.

Bristol City sign former Manchester United goalkeeper Luke Steele

Bristol City complete the signing of Panathinaikos goalkeeper Luke Steele on a free transfer on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

Leicester City confirm terms agreed with Sporting Lisbon over Adrien Silva move

Leicester City confirm that terms have been agreed with Sporting Lisbon for the transfer of Adrien Silva, but the deal remains subject to international clearance.

Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero joins Getafe on loan

Swansea City's Ecuadorian winger Jefferson Montero leaves the Liberty Stadium to link up with Spanish side Getafe on a season-long loan.

Cheltenham Town sign ex-West Ham United striker Jaanai Gordon

League Two outfit Cheltenham Town announce the signing of former West Ham United striker Jaanai Gordon on a free transfer.

Everton sign Fulham youngster Dennis Adeniran on four-year deal

Everton complete the signing of England Under-18 midfielder Dennis Adeniran from Fulham on a four-year deal.

Guillem Balague: 'Barcelona have accepted Philippe Coutinho not leaving Liverpool'

Respected Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague claims that Barcelona have accepted that Philippe Coutinho will not be leaving Liverpool this summer.

Alexis Sanchez 'threatens to go on strike at Arsenal'

A report claims that Alexis Sanchez has been left furious after seeing a deadline-day move to Manchester City fall through and he may now go on strike at Arsenal.

Sporting Lisbon give green light for Adrien Silva to Leicester City move

Sporting Lisbon confirm their intention to sell Portugal international Adrien Silva to Leicester City, with the two sides now awaiting approval from FIFA.

Report: Chelsea cancel contract of French striker Loic Remy

Loic Remy has reportedly joined Spanish side Las Palmas as a free agent after seeing his Chelsea contract terminated following three unsuccessful years at the club.

Report: Diego Costa expected to get Atletico Madrid move before deadline

A report claims that Diego Costa could still get his dream return to Atletico Madrid, as Chelsea chiefs are locked in talks ahead of Friday night's deadline.

Thomas Lemar "very happy" at AS Monaco following Arsenal pursuit

AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar says that he intends to continue improving at the Stade Louis II after seeing a rumoured £92m move to Arsenal fall through on deadline day.

Leicester City 'still waiting on Adrien Silva verdict'

The Football Association are reportedly still looking into Leicester City's signing of Adrien Silva from Sporting Lisbon, which may not have gone through on time.

Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez 'will not get his wish of joining Barcelona'

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez will reportedly not get his dream move to Barcelona before tonight's La Liga deadline.

Barcelona 'have not made approach for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil'

Barcelona have reportedly not yet contacted Arsenal regarding a late move for Mesut Ozil.

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can 'agrees to join Juventus next summer'

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can reportedly agrees to join Juventus next summer after the Serie A giants failed to secure his signature before Thursday's deadline.

Inter Milan ended Shkodran Mustafi pursuit 'because of Arsenal's demands'

Inter Milan explain that they gave up on trying to sign Shkodran Mustafi because of Arsenal's demands.