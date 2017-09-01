New Transfer Talk header

A report claims that Alexis Sanchez has been left furious after seeing a deadline-day move to Manchester City fall through and he may now go on strike at Arsenal.
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly threatened to never play for the club again after seeing his proposed move to Manchester City collapse on deadline day.

The Chile international looked likely to get his wish of linking up with former boss Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium at one stage following talk of a £57m bid being accepted.

Matters were soon taken out of Sanchez's hands, however, as the Gunners' attempt to bring in AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar as a replacement fell through later in the day.

Goal.Com suggests that the 28-year-old has been left furious by Arsenal's failure to help push through a transfer and, following talks with his representatives, he is tempted to kick up a fuss in North London by going on strike.

Man City are said to be weighing up a January move for Sanchez, which they feel will be successful as he will then be into the final five months of his contract.

