Bristol City sign former Manchester United goalkeeper Luke Steele

Luke Steele of Barnsley shouts instructions during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Barnsley at Madejski Stadium on March 25, 2014
Bristol City complete the signing of Panathinaikos goalkeeper Luke Steele on a free transfer on a one-year deal with the option of a further year.
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 18:08 UK

Bristol City have completed the signing of Panathinaikos goalkeeper Luke Steele on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old former Manchester United stopper has spent the last three seasons in the Greek Superleague, having left Barnsley in 2014.

However, the ex-West Bromwich Albion custodian is now back on home soil, having penned a one-year deal at Ashton Gate with the option of a further year.

"Luke has plenty of Championship experience and has played in plenty of big games, including in Europe," manager Lee Johnson said after completing the signing. "He's still young for a goalkeeper at 32 and is very mobile and agile."

Rory Holden and Tyreeq Bakinson also joined the Championship club on deadline day from Derry City and Luton Town respectively, and are expected to go into the development squad.

Mehdi Abeid in action for Newcastle on December 2, 2014
