Barcelona have finally accepted that Philippe Coutinho will not be leaving Liverpool this summer, according to respected football journalist Guillem Balague.

The Spanish transfer window remains open until midnight on Friday and, in theory, the Blaugrana could still try to sign the Brazil international, who has been on their radar all summer.

Liverpool, however, have reportedly rejected three sizeable offers for the attacker, the most recent totalling £113m, and Balague believes that Barca have now conceded defeat in the matter.

He wrote on Twitter: "FCB and Coutinho entourage have finally accepted there is no way Coutinho is leaving. It took them some time."

Coutinho has not played in any of Liverpool's Premier League games so far this season but took part and scored in Brazil's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Ecuador on August 31.