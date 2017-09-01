New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea include striker Diego Costa in Premier League squad

Diego Costa is named as part of Chelsea's 25-man Premier League squad, despite recently claiming that he never intends to return to the club.
Reigning champions Chelsea have made the surprise decision to name Diego Costa in their Premier League squad after his move to Atletico Madrid failed to materialise.

The 28-year-old has spent the best part of two months in his native Brazil after falling out with manager Antonio Conte, who informed the striker by text at the end of last season that he was no longer in his plans.

Costa has since refused to play for the club again and held out hope of seeing a move to former side Atletico go through on deadline day, though terms could not be agreed between the two clubs.

Talks are said to be ongoing over a cut-price transfer for the Spain international in January, at which point Atleti will be free to register him to play as their transfer embargo will be lifted.

Chelsea have now taken the decision to include Costa in their 25-man group, meaning that the door is possibly open for him to return in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk is named in Southampton's squad, while fellow unsettled stars Philippe Coutinho and Ross Barkley are included by Liverpool and Everton respectively.

