Report: Diego Costa expected to get Atletico Madrid move before deadline

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Diego Costa could still get his dream return to Atletico Madrid, as Chelsea chiefs are locked in talks ahead of Friday night's deadline.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 14:27 UK

Chelsea are reportedly still locked in talks with Atletico Madrid chiefs in a desperate attempt to finalise a deal for wantaway striker Diego Costa.

The two clubs have until midnight on Friday to reach an agreement over a transfer fee for the Spain international, who has been AWOL in native Brazil for the past two months.

Blues boss Antonio Conte has no intention of integrating Costa back into his first-team plans if a move fails to materialise, potentially putting pressure on the club to bow to Atletico's demands.

After weeks of talks, the London Evening Standard suggests that there is still hope of Chelsea and Atletico shaking hands on a deal, with Costa then either being loaned straight out or spending the next three months in the stands while the La Liga side remain under an embargo.

Costa accused his current club of treating him "like a criminal" last month, having been told by Conte via text that he is no longer needed at Stamford Bridge, despite playing a key part in last season's Premier League title success.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo revealed on Wednesday that he is "optimistic" of talks reaching an amicable conclusion on deadline day in Spain.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
