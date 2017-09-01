New Transfer Talk header

French striker Loic Remy's three-year spell at Chelsea comes to an end as he departs for Spanish side Las Palmas on a permanent deal.
Spanish side Las Palmas have announced the arrival of Loic Remy on a two-year deal after Chelsea reportedly agreed to terminate his contract.

The France international still had one year left to run on the deal signed when joining from West London rivals Queens Park Rangers in 2014.

Chelsea are understood to have made the 30-year-old available for a free transfer, however, and Las Palmas were at the front of the queue to land his signature.

Remy, who scored a total of 12 goals in 47 appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge, was not in Antonio Conte's plans after failing to make any matchday squad this season.

Marseille, Everton, Swansea City and Newcastle United had each been linked with the former QPR man during the summer transfer window.

