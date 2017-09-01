New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Chelsea cancel contract of French striker Loic Remy

Loic Remy celebrates scoring their second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Chelsea and Porto at Stamford Bridge in London on December 9, 2015.
© Getty Images
Loic Remy has reportedly joined Spanish side Las Palmas as a free agent after seeing his Chelsea contract terminated following three unsuccessful years at the club.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 14:37 UK

Chelsea have allowed striker Loic Remy to join Las Palmas on a free deal after cancelling his contract, according to a report.

The 30-year-old has struggled to make any real impact at Stamford Bridge since arriving from West London rivals Queens Park Rangers for £10.5m three years ago.

Remy spent time on loan at Crystal Palace last season, but his hopes of reigniting his career fell flat as he made just eight appearances in an injury-plagued campaign.

After failing to feature in boss Antonio Conte's matchday squad for the opening three games of the 2017-18 season, The Sun reports that the France international has now been released.

Marseille, Everton, Swansea City and Newcastle United were all linked with Remy during the transfer window, but Las Palmas are said to have landed him on a free.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Read Next:
Report: Costa expected to get Atleti move
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Loic Remy, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Paul Merson answers questions during Gillette Soccer Saturday Live in Bournemouth on March 19, 2012
Paul Merson: 'Summer sales could come back to haunt Chelsea'
 Loic Remy celebrates scoring their second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Chelsea and Porto at Stamford Bridge in London on December 9, 2015.
Report: Chelsea cancel contract of French striker Loic Remy
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Report: Diego Costa expected to get Atletico Madrid move before deadline
Barton 'embarrassed' for Barkley's agentZappacosta hopes to "settle in" quicklyDrinkwater relishing Kante reunionDanny Drinkwater completes Chelsea moveHull loan Chelsea youngster Fikayo Tomori
Barkley 'never had Chelsea medical'Chelsea complete Davide Zappacosta dealMoshiri confirms Ross Barkley U-turnRoss Barkley to join Chelsea in January?Merson "shocked" by Barkley's Chelsea snub
> Chelsea Homepage
More Las Palmas News
Loic Remy celebrates scoring their second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Chelsea and Porto at Stamford Bridge in London on December 9, 2015.
Report: Chelsea cancel contract of French striker Loic Remy
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa to join Las Palmas on loan?
 Angel Correa celebrates with Saul Niguez during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Brentford on April 17, 2016
Result: Atletico Madrid hit five at Las Palmas
Live Commentary: Las Palmas 1-5 Atletico - as it happenedBoateng makes shock Las Palmas exitDavid Silva to leave Man City in 2019?Inter 'considering Mauricio Lemos bid'Swansea City 'eye Jonathan Viera'
Four Spanish clubs want Bojan?Atletico Madrid confirm Vitolo agreementSwansea recruit Mesa from Las PalmasChelsea target Vitolo heading to AtleticoSwansea reach agreement for Roque Mesa
> Las Palmas Homepage



Tables
 