Loic Remy has reportedly joined Spanish side Las Palmas as a free agent after seeing his Chelsea contract terminated following three unsuccessful years at the club.

The 30-year-old has struggled to make any real impact at Stamford Bridge since arriving from West London rivals Queens Park Rangers for £10.5m three years ago.

Remy spent time on loan at Crystal Palace last season, but his hopes of reigniting his career fell flat as he made just eight appearances in an injury-plagued campaign.

After failing to feature in boss Antonio Conte's matchday squad for the opening three games of the 2017-18 season, The Sun reports that the France international has now been released.

Marseille, Everton, Swansea City and Newcastle United were all linked with Remy during the transfer window, but Las Palmas are said to have landed him on a free.