AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar says that he intends to continue improving at the Stade Louis II after seeing a rumoured £92m move to Arsenal fall through on deadline day.

Thomas Lemar has insisted that he is fully focused on enjoying another successful campaign with AS Monaco after a rumoured move to Arsenal fell through.

The Gunners reportedly had a British-record bid of £92m accepted for the 21-year-old on deadline day, which would have paved the way for Alexis Sanchez to depart for Manchester City.

Arsenal's hopes of bringing in Lemar faded late on deadline day, however, as the winger apparently did not want to join a club that is unable to offer him Champions League football.

Lemar remained relatively coy when questioned on his future following France's 4-0 win over the Netherlands on Thursday evening, but he has now reaffirmed his commitment to Monaco for at least another season.

"I am a player of Monaco, I am very happy there," he told Canal+. "Now I'm going to make a good season with my club, to try to progress and move forward in my career with Monaco.

"I prepared for this game as usual. I do not lose my head, even if there are rumours. I was focused on my game, that's all that mattered to me."

Lemar, who netted twice for Les Bleus at the Stade de France, was also linked with a switch to Liverpool in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.