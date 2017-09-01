New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Thomas Lemar "very happy" at AS Monaco following Arsenal pursuit

AS Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar in action for his country during their international friendly with England on June 13, 2017
AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar says that he intends to continue improving at the Stade Louis II after seeing a rumoured £92m move to Arsenal fall through on deadline day.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 12:50 UK

Thomas Lemar has insisted that he is fully focused on enjoying another successful campaign with AS Monaco after a rumoured move to Arsenal fell through.

The Gunners reportedly had a British-record bid of £92m accepted for the 21-year-old on deadline day, which would have paved the way for Alexis Sanchez to depart for Manchester City.

Arsenal's hopes of bringing in Lemar faded late on deadline day, however, as the winger apparently did not want to join a club that is unable to offer him Champions League football.

Lemar remained relatively coy when questioned on his future following France's 4-0 win over the Netherlands on Thursday evening, but he has now reaffirmed his commitment to Monaco for at least another season.

"I am a player of Monaco, I am very happy there," he told Canal+. "Now I'm going to make a good season with my club, to try to progress and move forward in my career with Monaco.

"I prepared for this game as usual. I do not lose my head, even if there are rumours. I was focused on my game, that's all that mattered to me."

Lemar, who netted twice for Les Bleus at the Stade de France, was also linked with a switch to Liverpool in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Read Next:
Neville plays down Arsenal's transfer woes
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Thomas Lemar, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Gareth Southgate: 'I don't see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as a central midfielder'
 AS Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar in action for his country during their international friendly with England on June 13, 2017
Thomas Lemar "very happy" at AS Monaco following Arsenal pursuit
 Mesut Ozil sits dejected during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Barcelona 'have not made approach for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil'
Neville plays down Arsenal's transfer woesArsenal demands ended Inter's Mustafi pursuitMan City 'angry with Arsenal's conduct'Giroud wife refused Everton move?Thomas Lemar coy over future
Man City to return for Sanchez in January?Joel Campbell rejoins Real Betis on loanEx-United chief: 'Wenger was our top choice'Angry Wright tells Arsenal to sell SanchezRamsey "sad" to see Ox leave Arsenal
> Arsenal Homepage
More AS Monaco News
AS Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar in action for his country during their international friendly with England on June 13, 2017
Thomas Lemar "very happy" at AS Monaco following Arsenal pursuit
 Thomas Lemar in action during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
Monaco star Thomas Lemar coy over future amid Arsenal, Liverpool links
 AS Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar in action for his country during their international friendly with England on June 13, 2017
Thomas Lemar 'rejects Arsenal move due to lack of Champions League football'
PSG confirm signing of Kylian MbappeLiverpool 'unlikely to sign more players'Arsenal 'pull out of £92m Lemar deal'Arsenal make £90m bid for Thomas Lemar?West Ham 'still in hunt for Carvalho'
Arsenal 'back in for Thomas Lemar'Liverpool 'persist with £74m Lemar deal'Liverpool 'give up on Thomas Lemar'Monaco confirm Keita Balde signingSwansea 'unlikely to sign Sanches'
> AS Monaco Homepage



Tables
 