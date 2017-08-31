Thomas Lemar grabs a brace as France thrash the Netherlands 4-0 in Thursday's Group A qualifier at the Stade de France.

France have dealt another blow to the Netherlands' hopes of reaching the World Cup after claiming an emphatic 4-0 win over the Oranje in Thursday's Group A qualifier at the Stade de France.

Les Bleus took the lead after just 14 minutes through Antoine Griezmann following a neat one-two with Olivier Giroud and doubled their advantage in the second half through a long-range Thomas Lemar drive.

In the 88th minute, France grabbed a third through Lemar, before new Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe completed the rout in injury time.

The result means that the Euro 2016 hosts are on 16 points at the top of Group A, with Sweden second on 13 and Bulgaria third on 12.

