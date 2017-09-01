New Transfer Talk header

Cheltenham Town sign ex-West Ham United striker Jaanai Gordon

League Two outfit Cheltenham Town announce the signing of former West Ham United striker Jaanai Gordon on a free transfer.
Friday, September 1, 2017

League Two outfit Cheltenham Town have completed the signing of striker Jaanai Gordon on a free transfer.

The 21-year-old started his career with Peterborough United and made his debut as a 16-year-old against Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2012.

He subsequently moved to West Ham United at the end of 2013 and enjoyed loan spells at Chelmsford City, Nuneaton Borough, Sligo Rovers in Ireland and Newport County.

"He is a talented player who has been part of a Premier League club in West Ham and is now very keen to make an impression," Cheltenham manager Gary Johnson told reporters.

"Jaanai has trained with us for a few weeks so we have seen his ability and when he became available we were delighted to secure his services.

"He is quick and a strong forward who is determined to take on a new challenge with us."

Cheltenham have not disclosed the length of Gordon's deal.

Manager Gary Johnson of Yeovil watches on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Yeovil Town at Turf Moor on August 17, 2013
Your Comments
