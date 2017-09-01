New Transfer Talk header

Barcelona send Munir El Haddadi on season-long loan to Alaves

Munir El Haddadi of FC Barcelona in action during the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli on August 6, 2014
La Liga side Alaves win the race to take Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi on loan for the 2017-18 season.
Friday, September 1, 2017

Spain international forward Munir El Haddadi will spend the season with Alaves after again being loaned out by Barcelona.

Munir spent the 2016-17 campaign at Valencia, where he started 22 league games and featured a further 11 times from the bench.

Barcelona were always likely to send the 22-year-old back out for another season of development elsewhere, with Crystal Palace, Deportivo La Coruna, Roma and Alaves all being touted as possible destinations.

Last term's beaten Copa del Rey finalists have won the race for Munir's signature, though, completing the deal with a couple of hours of deadline day to spare.

La Masia graduate Munir netted on his full debut for Barca against Elche in 2014, but he has failed to earn a string of starts at Camp Nou.

Your Comments
