Leicester City 'still waiting on Adrien Silva verdict'

Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
The Football Association are reportedly still looking into Leicester City's signing of Adrien Silva from Sporting Lisbon, which may not have gone through on time.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 12:40 UK

Leicester City are seeking clarification from the Football Association as to whether their £22m signing of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva went through on time.

The Foxes worked tirelessly to push through the transfer in the early hours of Friday morning after being granted a two-hour extension to the 11pm deadline.

After allowing Danny Drinkwater to depart for Chelsea, Leicester are hopeful that the correct paperwork was submitted in time for replacement Silva to officially join.

According to Sky Sports News, however, City are still in the dark at this stage as the FA are looking into the deal.

Silva was granted permission to leave the Portugal camp ahead of their 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Faroe Islands on Thursday.

