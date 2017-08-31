World Cup
Aug 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Portugal
5-1
Faroe Islands
Ronaldo (3', 29' pen., 65'), Carvalho (58'), Oliveira (84')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Baldvinsson (39')

Result: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick helps Portugal thrash Faroe Islands

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the friendly against Estonia on June 8, 2016
© AFP
A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick helps Portugal thrash the Faroe Islands 5-1 in Thursday's World Cup Group B qualifier at the Estadio do Bessa XXI.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 21:45 UK

Portugal have swept aside the Faroe Islands 5-1 to keep up the pressure on Switzerland in Thursday's World Cup Group B qualifier at the Estadio do Bessa XXI.

Cristiano Ronaldo rattled a hat-trick past the Nordic nation, with Nelson Oliveira also getting on the scoresheet and a
Solvi Vatnhamar own goal adding to the visitors' woes.

However, the incumbent European champions were given a mild scare when 2-0 up, Rogvi Baldvinsson striking 38 minutes in to half the deficit for the Faroes.

Ultimately it proved a straightforward victory for Fernando Santos's charges, who remain second in their group behind the Swiss, who have a 100 percent record.

More to follow.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 Group F match between Hungary and Portugal on June 22, 2016
Read Next:
Ronaldo overtakes Pele's goal tally
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cristiano Ronaldo, William Carvalho, Nelson Oliveira, Rogvi Baldvinsson, Fernando Santos, Football
Your Comments
More Portugal News
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the friendly against Estonia on June 8, 2016
Result: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick helps Portugal thrash Faroe Islands
 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 Group F match between Hungary and Portugal on June 22, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Pele's international goals tally
 Greece manager Fernando Santos celebrates his side scoring a goal on November 19, 2013.
Result: Portugal edge out Mexico for third-place finish at Confederations Cup
Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp to be with twinsResult: Chile through to final after Bravo heroicsEmre Can: "Nobody is scared of Ronaldo"Silva: "Everything is fine with my ankle"Ronaldo: 'We want to win Confederations Cup'
Result: Ronaldo nets as Portugal reach semisPortugal boss quiet on Ronaldo inclusionRonaldo skips questions after Portugal winResult: Ronaldo in spotlight with win over hostsPepe: 'Portugal ignoring Ronaldo saga'
> Portugal Homepage
More Faroe Islands News
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the friendly against Estonia on June 8, 2016
Result: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick helps Portugal thrash Faroe Islands
 Portugal's forward Ricardo Quaresma celebrates with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring against Estonia on June 8, 2016
Result: Andre Silva hat-trick helps Portugal to victory over Faroe Islands
 Sports Mole logo
Result: Constantin Budescu stars as Romania qualify for Euro 2016
Result: Hungary come from behind to beat FaroesResult: Finland edge past Faroe IslandsO'Neill urges team to secure Euro spotPlayer Ratings: Faroe Islands 1-3 Northern IrelandMatch Analysis: Faroe Islands 1-3 Northern Ireland
Result: McAuley double earns N Ireland vital winHalf-Time Report: Northern Ireland pegged back by FaroesTeam News: Nigel McGinn replaces injured Jamie WardLive Commentary: Faroe Islands 1-3 Northern Ireland - as it happenedLafferty looks for professional performance
> Faroe Islands Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 