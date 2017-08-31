A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick helps Portugal thrash the Faroe Islands 5-1 in Thursday's World Cup Group B qualifier at the Estadio do Bessa XXI.

Portugal have swept aside the Faroe Islands 5-1 to keep up the pressure on Switzerland in Thursday's World Cup Group B qualifier at the Estadio do Bessa XXI.

Cristiano Ronaldo rattled a hat-trick past the Nordic nation, with Nelson Oliveira also getting on the scoresheet and a

Solvi Vatnhamar own goal adding to the visitors' woes.

However, the incumbent European champions were given a mild scare when 2-0 up, Rogvi Baldvinsson striking 38 minutes in to half the deficit for the Faroes.

Ultimately it proved a straightforward victory for Fernando Santos's charges, who remain second in their group behind the Swiss, who have a 100 percent record.

More to follow.