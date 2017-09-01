New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Inter Milan ended Shkodran Mustafi pursuit 'because of Arsenal's demands'

Shkodran Mustafi in action for Arsenal on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Inter Milan explain that they gave up on trying to sign Shkodran Mustafi because of Arsenal's demands.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 10:19 UK

Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio has revealed that the club walked away from a deal for Shkodran Mustafi due to Arsenal's demands for a £35m fee.

The German international only joined the North London outfit last year from Valencia and he went on to make 26 Premier League appearances.

However, the defender has featured in just one of the Gunners' three league matches this season, indicating that he has dropped down the pecking order.

Inter were keen to take Mustafi to the San Siro, but their offer of an initial £4.6m loan fee with an option to buy for £23m was knocked back by the Gunners.

"The only negotiations we really entered into for a centre-back was Shkodran Mustafi, but when we saw his club's demands, we let it go," the Daily Mail quotes Ausilio as saying.

Meanwhile, Arsenal were able to retain the services of Alexis Sanchez, despite interest from Manchester City, but they did not bring in any players on transfer deadline day.

Shkodran Mustafi in action for Arsenal on September 10, 2016
Read Next:
Inter 'make improved bid for Mustafi'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Shkodran Mustafi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis Sanchez, Piero Ausilio, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Gary Neville plays down Arsenal's problems in transfer market
 Shkodran Mustafi in action for Arsenal on September 10, 2016
Inter Milan ended Shkodran Mustafi pursuit 'because of Arsenal's demands'
 Alexis Sanchez hides his face in shame during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Manchester City 'angry with Arsenal after Alexis Sanchez deal falls through'
Giroud wife refused Everton move?Thomas Lemar coy over futureMan City to return for Sanchez in January?Joel Campbell rejoins Real Betis on loanEx-United chief: 'Wenger was our top choice'
Angry Wright tells Arsenal to sell SanchezRamsey "sad" to see Ox leave ArsenalJuventus 'make late Bellerin enquiry'Alexis Sanchez 'staying at Arsenal'Thomas Lemar 'rejects Arsenal move'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Shkodran Mustafi in action for Arsenal on September 10, 2016
Inter Milan ended Shkodran Mustafi pursuit 'because of Arsenal's demands'
 Sports Mole logo
Inter Milan sign Yann Karamoh from Caen
 New generic football image
Newcastle United, Southampton target Yann Karamoh 'joins Inter Milan'
Inter 'make improved bid for Mustafi'Monaco announce Stevan Jovetic signingCroatia boss: 'Perisic happy at Inter'Result: Inter earn comeback win at Stadio OlimpicoReport: Shkodran Mustafi agrees Inter move
Arsenal to consider offers for Mustafi?Eliaquim Mangala 'nearing Man City exit'Jovetic 'snubs chance to join Brighton'Inter make loan bid for Mustafi?Newcastle abandon efforts to sign Jovetic?
> Inter Milan Homepage



Tables
 