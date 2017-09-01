Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has reportedly agreed to join Juventus at the end of the season.
The German international has so far failed to sign a new contract at Anfield, which sparked the attention of the Serie A giants.
According to Ilbianconero.com, Juventus failed in a deadline-day bid of €25m (£23m) for Can, but it is believed that the midfielder's camp have agreed in principle a move to Turin for next summer.
Although, there is still a chance that Can could sign a new contract at Liverpool, who brought the 23-year-old to Merseyside from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014.
The midfielder has scored two goals and registered one assist in four appearances in all competitions this season.