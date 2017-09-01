New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can 'agrees to join Juventus next summer'

Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can reportedly agrees to join Juventus next summer after the Serie A giants failed to secure his signature before Thursday's deadline.
Friday, September 1, 2017

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has reportedly agreed to join Juventus at the end of the season.

The German international has so far failed to sign a new contract at Anfield, which sparked the attention of the Serie A giants.

According to Ilbianconero.com, Juventus failed in a deadline-day bid of €25m (£23m) for Can, but it is believed that the midfielder's camp have agreed in principle a move to Turin for next summer.

Although, there is still a chance that Can could sign a new contract at Liverpool, who brought the 23-year-old to Merseyside from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014.

The midfielder has scored two goals and registered one assist in four appearances in all competitions this season.

