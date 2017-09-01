Leicester City confirm that terms have been agreed with Sporting Lisbon for the transfer of Adrien Silva, but the deal remains subject to international clearance.

Leicester City have confirmed that terms have been agreed with Sporting Lisbon for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Silva.

The 28-year-old, who will reportedly set the Foxes back £22m should the deal go through, was given permission to leave Portugal's camp ahead of their 5-1 win over the Faroe Islands on Thursday night.

A deal was struck with the Portuguese club, and with the player, before Thursday's 11pm BST transfer deadline, but the transfer remains subject to international clearance.

Leicester worked tirelessly to push through the transfer in the early hours of Friday morning after being granted a two-hour extension to the 11pm deadline and are hopeful that the correct paperwork was submitted in time for Silva to officially join.

France-born Silva is a product of Sporting's academy and has had loan spells at Maccabi Haifa and Academica, while on the international stage, he has earned 20 caps for the Euro 2016 champions.