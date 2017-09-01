New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leicester City confirm terms agreed with Sporting Lisbon over Adrien Silva move

Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
© Getty Images
Leicester City confirm that terms have been agreed with Sporting Lisbon for the transfer of Adrien Silva, but the deal remains subject to international clearance.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 17:54 UK

Leicester City have confirmed that terms have been agreed with Sporting Lisbon for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Silva.

The 28-year-old, who will reportedly set the Foxes back £22m should the deal go through, was given permission to leave Portugal's camp ahead of their 5-1 win over the Faroe Islands on Thursday night.

A deal was struck with the Portuguese club, and with the player, before Thursday's 11pm BST transfer deadline, but the transfer remains subject to international clearance.

Leicester worked tirelessly to push through the transfer in the early hours of Friday morning after being granted a two-hour extension to the 11pm deadline and are hopeful that the correct paperwork was submitted in time for Silva to officially join.

France-born Silva is a product of Sporting's academy and has had loan spells at Maccabi Haifa and Academica, while on the international stage, he has earned 20 caps for the Euro 2016 champions.

Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
Read Next:
Leicester 'still waiting on Silva verdict'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Adrien Silva, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
Leicester City confirm terms agreed with Sporting Lisbon over Adrien Silva move
 Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
Sporting Lisbon give green light for Adrien Silva to Leicester City move
 Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
Leicester City 'still waiting on Adrien Silva verdict'
Mahrez 'will not get Barcelona wish'Drinkwater relishing Kante reunionDanny Drinkwater completes Chelsea moveDragovic completes move to LeicesterDrinkwater 'arrives at Chelsea training ground'
Chelsea closing in on Drinkwater captureLeicester 'near £15m Adrien Silva deal'Leicester in discussions with Dragovic?Leicester target Silva leaves Portugal campThree PL sides 'keen on Celtic defender'
> Leicester City Homepage
More Sporting Lisbon News
Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
Leicester City confirm terms agreed with Sporting Lisbon over Adrien Silva move
 Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
Sporting Lisbon give green light for Adrien Silva to Leicester City move
 Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
Leicester City 'still waiting on Adrien Silva verdict'
Leicester 'near £15m Adrien Silva deal'Leicester target Silva leaves Portugal campBrighton complete Schelotto signingWatford complete Marvin Zeegelaar dealWest Ham 'still in hunt for Carvalho'
Marvin Zeegelaar 'arrives at Watford'Watford 'eye £3m Marvin Zeegelaar deal'West Ham withdraw interest in Carvalho?West Ham on verge of Carvalho capture?Sporting demand £40m for Carvalho?
> Sporting Lisbon Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 