Watford's Costel Pantilimon sent on loan to Deportivo La Coruna

Costel Pantilimon is handed an escape route by Deportivo La Coruna, where he will spend the 2017-18 campaign on loan after making just nine Watford appearances.
Friday, September 1, 2017

Watford goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon has joined La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna on a season-long loan deal.

The 30-year-old has struggled for playing time since joining from Sunderland last year and was shoved further down the pecking order following the arrival of Orestis Karnezis from Udinese on Thursday.

Deportivo have taken advantage by snapping up the Romania international until the end of the 2017-18 campaign, where he will rival Ruben for a regular starting spot between the posts.


Pantilimon, who made just just nine appearances for Watford, has previously won the EFL Cup and Premier League with Manchester City during his time in English football.

