Everton have announced the signing of teenage Fulham midfielder Dennis Adeniran on a four-year deal.

The 18-year-old heads to Goodison Park on a deal until the summer of 2021 after making five senior appearances for the Championship club.

Including add-ons, the England Under-18 international could end up costing Everton a fee of £4m, according to Sky Sports News.

Adeniran scored on his professional debut in an EFL Cup match at Leyton Orient 12 months ago, and played two more games in that competition as well as one league outing and one FA Cup appearance.

The youngster also played for England at the European Under-17 Championships in 2016, when the Young Lions reached the quarter-finals.