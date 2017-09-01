Barcelona have reportedly not yet contacted Arsenal regarding a late move for Mesut Ozil.

The German international has just one year remaining on his contract at the Emirates, but he was not lured away before the UK transfer deadline on Thursday.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona have been told that they need to pay £55m in order to sign Ozil before their summer window closes this evening.

However, the London Evening Standard reports that there has not been any communication between the two clubs regarding a move.

The Gunners are unlikely to sell given that they are unable to secure a replacement, and they made a point by keeping hold of wantaway star Alexis Sanchez.

Barcelona reportedly turned their attention to Ozil after failing to persuade Liverpool to sell Philippe Coutinho.