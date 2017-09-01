New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero joins Getafe on loan

Jefferson Montero of Swansea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur at Liberty Stadium on October 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Swansea City's Ecuadorian winger Jefferson Montero leaves the Liberty Stadium to link up with Spanish side Getafe on a season-long loan.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 17:39 UK

Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero has joined La Liga side Getafe on a season-long loan.

The Ecuador international joined the Liberty Stadium outfit in 2014 and has played 72 times for the Swans since signing from Mexican outfit Monarcas Morelia.

However, he has become surplus to requirements under Paul Clement, making just 14 appearances during an injury-hit 2016-17 campaign, and has yet to feature in a matchday squad this season.

Montero's most recent Swans appearance came in the 1-1 draw at Manchester United in April, when he arrived off the bench in the second half only to be forced off with injury seven minutes later.

Swansea confirmed the move on their official website, stating that Montero's "fitness troubles have been a frustration for the Swans, because Montero is capable of being a significant attacking threat when he is firing on all cylinders."

The transfer window in Spain does not close until midnight on September 1.

Jefferson Montero of Swansea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur at Liberty Stadium on October 4, 2015
Read Next:
Montero "determined" to help save Swans
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jefferson Montero, Paul Clement, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Jefferson Montero of Swansea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur at Liberty Stadium on October 4, 2015
Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero joins Getafe on loan
 Wilfried Bony in action for Swansea on December 29, 2014
Wilfried Bony "very excited" by Swansea City return
 Oliver McBurnie of Bradford City in action during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between MK Dons and Bradford City at Stadium mk on September 23, 2014
Oliver McBurnie joins Barnsley on loan from Swansea City
Wilfried Bony seals Swansea returnTottenham confirm Llorente arrivalBony "excited" to return to SwanseaLlorente pictured in Tottenham shirtBony 'undergoing Swansea medical'
PL reject Renato Sanches squad numberSwansea bring in Steven BendaSwansea keen on Nelson Oliveira reunion?Report: Swansea to pay £6.5m for SanchesLlorente 'having medical at Spurs'
> Swansea City Homepage
More Getafe News
Jefferson Montero of Swansea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur at Liberty Stadium on October 4, 2015
Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero joins Getafe on loan
 Emiliano Martinez of Arsenal looks on during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and Olympique Lyonnais at the Emirates Stadium on July 25, 2015
Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez agrees to join Getafe on loan
 Sports Mole logo
La Liga trio 'eye Ivi Lopez move'
Ulloa 'attracting La Liga interest'Joel Robles in talks over Getafe returnGetafe hopeful over Real, Atleti loansPedro Leon joins Eibar on two-year dealSevilla sign Pablo Sarabia from Getafe
Rayo, Getafe relegated from La LigaBarcelona, Real to battle for titleEsnaider's future depends on relegationJuan Esnaider appointed Getafe bossStruggling Getafe sack Fran Escriba
> Getafe Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 