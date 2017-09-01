New Transfer Talk header

Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez 'will not get his wish of joining Barcelona'

Riyad Mahrez clutches the ball during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion on August 19, 2017
Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez will reportedly not get his dream move to Barcelona before tonight's La Liga deadline.
Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 12:26 UK

Barcelona are reportedly not expected to make a late move for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez before this evening's La Liga deadline.

The Algerian international made it clear at the end of last season that he wants to leave the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Roma were linked with moves for the winger, but it seems that no clubs could meet Leicester's reported £50m valuation.

According to Sky Sports News, Barcelona is the club that the 26-year-old wants to join, but the Catalan giants are unlikely to make a move today.

Mahrez did not fly to Zambia yesterday with the rest of the Algeria squad amid rumours that he was keen to seal a move elsewhere, but Leicester now expect the winger back at the club after the international break.

Riyad Mahrez in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on August 11, 2017
Your Comments
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
 Sexy Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
 Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
