Barcelona are reportedly not expected to make a late move for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez before this evening's La Liga deadline.

The Algerian international made it clear at the end of last season that he wants to leave the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Roma were linked with moves for the winger, but it seems that no clubs could meet Leicester's reported £50m valuation.

According to Sky Sports News, Barcelona is the club that the 26-year-old wants to join, but the Catalan giants are unlikely to make a move today.

Mahrez did not fly to Zambia yesterday with the rest of the Algeria squad amid rumours that he was keen to seal a move elsewhere, but Leicester now expect the winger back at the club after the international break.