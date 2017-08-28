Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe are getting business done as they look to give themselves the best possible chance at success in the new season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Leicester City 'launch £27m Andros Townsend bid'

Leicester City reportedly make a £27m offer for Crystal Palace attacker Andros Townsend ahead of the close of the transfer window.

Tony Pulis confident of making late additions to squad

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis says that the Baggies could sign "two or three" new players before the end of the month.

Report: Newcastle United to sell Dwight Gayle

Newcastle United will sell Dwight Gayle before the transfer window closes for business next week, according to a report.

Liverpool 'make Thomas Lemar enquiry'

Liverpool reportedly make an enquiry for AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar, with the Reds prepared to pay a club-record fee of £55m.

Huddersfield Town sign Robert Green

Huddersfield Town complete the signing of experienced goalkeeper Robert Green on a one-year contract.

Gary Neville questions Alexis Sanchez mentality

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville questions the mentality of Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez.

Stoke City 'agree £15m Kevin Wimmer deal'

Stoke City reportedly agree a £15m deal with Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Austrian centre-back Kevin Wimmer.

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Minimum of three new signings'

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino expects "a minimum of three" new players to arrive at the club before the summer transfer window closes.

Borussia Dortmund 'eyeing bid for Arsenal's Mesut Ozil'

Borussia Dortmund reportedly earmark Arsenal's Mesut Ozil as a transfer target.

Report: Manchester United table £92m Gareth Bale bid

Reports in Spain claim that Manchester United have made a firm offer for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale.

Ernesto Valverde hints at further signings

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde hints that his team's summer transfer business is not completed after sealing a deal for Ousmane Dembele.

Leicester City 'eye Chris Smalling'

Leicester City reportedly prepare a bid for Manchester United's out-of-favour centre-back Chris Smalling.

Brighton & Hove Albion 'table £12m bid for Cardiff City's Kenneth Zohore'

Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly table a £12m bid for Kenneth Zohore.

Everton 'set Oumar Niasse price at £8m amid Brighton interest'

Everton reportedly set Oumar Niasse's asking price at £8m amid interest from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Wales boss Chris Coleman urges Gareth Bale to stay at Real Madrid

Wales boss Chris Coleman says that it is with Gareth Bale's best interest to remain at Real Madrid.

Leeds United's Rob Green nears Huddersfield Town move

Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green is reportedly on the verge of joining fellow Yorkshire outfit Huddersfield Town.

AS Monaco 'eyeing Leicester City's Islam Slimani as Kylian Mbappe replacement'

Islam Slimani reportedly heads up AS Monaco's shortlist of Kylian Mbappe replacements.

Arsenal 'maintain interest in Virgil van Dijk, Thomas Lemar'

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly prepared to bide his time to sign top targets Virgil van Dijk and Thomas Lemar.

Alexis Sanchez 'demands £400k a week to stay at Arsenal'

Arsenal will allegedly have to make Alexis Sanchez the highest-paid player in the Premier League to keep him at the club.