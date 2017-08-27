New Transfer Talk header

Leeds United's Rob Green nears Huddersfield Town move

Rob Green in action for QPR on December 26, 2014
Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green is reportedly on the verge of joining fellow Yorkshire outfit Huddersfield Town.
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 10:34 UK

Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green is said to be on the verge of joining the club's local rivals Huddersfield Town.

The former England international is having a medical at the John Smith's Stadium with a view to signing a one-year deal, according to Sky Sports News.

"We would like to sign Rob Green. We have agreed personal terms and we have also spoken to Leeds. If he passes a medical, which he will hopefully do today, hopefully we can announce this signing in the next 24 hours," Huddersfield boss David Wagner told the network.

Green, who retired from international football in 2012, has made more than 600 club appearances during his career, turning out for Norwich City, West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers as well as Leeds.

The veteran has not played a league match for the Whites this season, but did feature during their EFL Cup win over Newport County.

