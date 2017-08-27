New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal 'maintain interest in Virgil van Dijk, Thomas Lemar'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly prepared to bide his time to sign top targets Virgil van Dijk and Thomas Lemar.
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 10:07 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is said to be unwilling to concede defeat in his efforts to sign Virgil van Dijk and Thomas Lemar.

The Frenchman has made the Southampton defender and the AS Monaco winger his top targets but is aware that deals are unlikely during the current transfer window, reports The Sun.

Wenger is allegedly prepared to wait until January to swoop for Van Dijk, although Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked with the Dutchman and the Reds are believed to be the favourites to secure his services.

Meanwhile, the report goes on to say that the Gunners boss is planning to launch a fresh bid to sign Lemar next summer, having admitted that a deal to bring him to London this summer is "dead".

Arsenal are expected to prioritise defensive reinforcements, with Gabriel and Shkodran Mustafi expected to leave the club this summer.

Shkodran Mustafi in action for Arsenal on September 10, 2016
