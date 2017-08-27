New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Wales boss Chris Coleman urges Gareth Bale to stay at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Wales boss Chris Coleman says that it is with Gareth Bale's best interest to remain at Real Madrid.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 10:48 UK

Wales manager Chris Coleman has urged Gareth Bale to remain at Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United.

The Dragons head coach said that the former Tottenham Hotspur star staying in La Liga is the best scenario for both the player and his national team.

"I think from our point of view my opinion is that La Liga, the tempo and physicality is completely different to the Premier League," Wales Online quotes Coleman as saying. "Technically some of the teams there are absolutely tip top.

"Being selfish, he's better off at Real. You work all your life to get to the top, you don't want to give that up.

"Where do you go from Real Madrid that's better? There's one or two clubs up there but none better."

Bale, who is said to be United's top transfer target, was on target for Real when they opened their league campaign with a 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna last weekend.

Marco Asensio in action during the friendly between Italy under-21s and Spain under-21s on March 27, 2017
Read Next:
Arsenal 'poised to move for Asensio'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Chris Coleman, Gareth Bale, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Wales boss Chris Coleman urges Gareth Bale to stay at Real Madrid
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho cautious after Manchester United's perfect start
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho: "Manchester United played very well"
Marcus Rashford: 'We got our reward'Result: Rashford, Fellaini send United top of tableTeam News: Martial starts for UnitedLive Commentary: Man United 2-0 Leicester City - as it happenedMourinho 'makes Tierney top target'
Merson 'not on Man United bandwagon'Savage backs Man United for PL titleLiverpool planning Renato Sanches move?Mourinho wary of Leicester challengeMourinho 'understands Rooney decision'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Wales boss Chris Coleman urges Gareth Bale to stay at Real Madrid
 Lionel Messi of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Real Madrid 'announce' Lionel Messi signing
 Marco Asensio in action during the friendly between Italy under-21s and Spain under-21s on March 27, 2017
Arsenal 'poised to move for Marco Asensio'
Arsenal consider late offer for Benzema?Balague: 'Llorente could leave on loan'Ronaldo named UEFA's Player of the YearSpurs drawn with Madrid, DortmundReport: Ronaldo still keen on Madrid exit
Real to extend contracts of five players?Arsenal, Liverpool consider Vazquez move?Liverpool agree deal for Mateo Kovacic?Lukaku hacker 'trolls Ronaldo'Ronaldo fails in final ban appeal
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 