Wales manager Chris Coleman has urged Gareth Bale to remain at Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United.

The Dragons head coach said that the former Tottenham Hotspur star staying in La Liga is the best scenario for both the player and his national team.

"I think from our point of view my opinion is that La Liga, the tempo and physicality is completely different to the Premier League," Wales Online quotes Coleman as saying. "Technically some of the teams there are absolutely tip top.

"Being selfish, he's better off at Real. You work all your life to get to the top, you don't want to give that up.

"Where do you go from Real Madrid that's better? There's one or two clubs up there but none better."

Bale, who is said to be United's top transfer target, was on target for Real when they opened their league campaign with a 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna last weekend.