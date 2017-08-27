Arsenal will allegedly have to make Alexis Sanchez the highest-paid player in the Premier League to keep him at the club.

Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez has allegedly demanded £400,000-a-week wages to extend his stay at the club.

The Chilean has turned down a new contract worth £300,000 a week and will only enter a new deal if the Gunners make him the Premier League's top earner, reports the Daily Star.

Paul Pogba is currently the highest-paid player in the division, earning £290,000 a week a Manchester United.

Sanchez, who has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City this summer, has one year remaining on his current Arsenal deal.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are said to be struggling to tie Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain down to a new contract, with the Englishman reportedly demanding wages of £200,000 a week.

Sanchez is expected to make his first appearance of the new season during Arsenal's visit to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.