New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Alexis Sanchez 'demands £400k a week to stay at Arsenal'

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal will allegedly have to make Alexis Sanchez the highest-paid player in the Premier League to keep him at the club.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 09:42 UK

Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez has allegedly demanded £400,000-a-week wages to extend his stay at the club.

The Chilean has turned down a new contract worth £300,000 a week and will only enter a new deal if the Gunners make him the Premier League's top earner, reports the Daily Star.

Paul Pogba is currently the highest-paid player in the division, earning £290,000 a week a Manchester United.

Sanchez, who has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City this summer, has one year remaining on his current Arsenal deal.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are said to be struggling to tie Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain down to a new contract, with the Englishman reportedly demanding wages of £200,000 a week.

Sanchez is expected to make his first appearance of the new season during Arsenal's visit to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Read Next:
Chelsea 'increasingly confident of Ox deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger during the game between Liverpool and Arsenal on January 13, 2016
Preview: Liverpool vs. Arsenal
 Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson targets England recall
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Arsenal 'maintain interest in Virgil van Dijk, Thomas Lemar'
Alexis Sanchez 'demands £400k a week'Report: Shkodran Mustafi agrees Inter moveArsenal 'want £40m from Liverpool for Ox'Arsenal 'poised to move for Asensio'Liverpool to hijack Chelsea bid for Ox?
Klopp: 'I have respect for Wenger'Arsenal to consider offers for Mustafi?Arsenal consider late offer for Benzema?Arsenal accept Watford offer for Gibbs?Watford 'reignite Kieran Gibbs interest'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 