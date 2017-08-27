Islam Slimani reportedly heads up AS Monaco's shortlist of Kylian Mbappe replacements.

AS Monaco are reportedly lining up a bid for Leicester City striker Islam Slimani.

The French side have identified the Algerian as a potential replacement for Paris Saint-Germain-bound Kylian Mbappe, according to Sky Sports News.

Slimani is said to head up Monaco's shortlist of Mbappe alternatives, which also includes Torino's Andrea Belotti and wantaway Chelsea forward Diego Costa.

Leicester are said to be open to offers for their record signing, but are aiming to recoup the £29m they paid for him last summer.

Watford and Newcastle United have also been linked with Slimani, who joined the Foxes from Sporting Lisbon in 2016.