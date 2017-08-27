New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

AS Monaco 'eyeing Leicester City's Islam Slimani as Kylian Mbappe replacement'

Leicester City forward Islam Slimani in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Islam Slimani reportedly heads up AS Monaco's shortlist of Kylian Mbappe replacements.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 10:19 UK

AS Monaco are reportedly lining up a bid for Leicester City striker Islam Slimani.

The French side have identified the Algerian as a potential replacement for Paris Saint-Germain-bound Kylian Mbappe, according to Sky Sports News.

Slimani is said to head up Monaco's shortlist of Mbappe alternatives, which also includes Torino's Andrea Belotti and wantaway Chelsea forward Diego Costa.

Leicester are said to be open to offers for their record signing, but are aiming to recoup the £29m they paid for him last summer.

Watford and Newcastle United have also been linked with Slimani, who joined the Foxes from Sporting Lisbon in 2016.

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Read Next:
Monaco want Belotti as Mbappe replacement?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kylian Mbappe, Islam Slimani, Diego Costa, Andrea Belotti, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Leicester City forward Islam Slimani in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
AS Monaco 'eyeing Leicester City's Islam Slimani as Kylian Mbappe replacement'
 Jamie Vardy in action during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion on August 19, 2017
Everton show interest in Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy?
 Harry Maguire celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion on August 19, 2017
Leicester City's Harry Maguire "delighted" with England call-up
Shakespeare "disappointed" by defeatJose Mourinho: "United played very well"Result: Rashford, Fellaini send United top of tableTeam News: Martial starts for UnitedLive Commentary: Man United 2-0 Leicester City - as it happened
Watford, Newcastle move for Slimani?Newcastle's Ben El-Mhanni in demand?Ulloa "happy" after extending City contractShakespeare: 'Maguire future England captain'Preview: Man United vs. Leicester City
> Leicester City Homepage
More AS Monaco News
Leicester City forward Islam Slimani in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
AS Monaco 'eyeing Leicester City's Islam Slimani as Kylian Mbappe replacement'
 Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsene Wenger: Arsenal's hopes of signing Thomas Lemar are "dead"
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
AS Monaco want Andrea Belotti as Kylian Mbappe replacement?
PSG to sign Kylian Mbappe on loan?Mbappe in bust-up with Monaco teammate Raggi?Report: PSG reach £183m Mbappe agreementMbappe left out of squad for Metz tripUnited to rival Arsenal for Lemar?
Monaco eye Vietto as Mbappe replacement?Prem trio 'held Kylian Mbappe talks'Thiago Silva would welcome Mbappe to PSGJardim: Mbappe omission "club decision"Result: Falcao nets hat-trick for Monaco at Dijon
> AS Monaco Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 