Huddersfield Town sign Robert Green

Rob Green in action for QPR on December 26, 2014
Huddersfield Town complete the signing of experienced goalkeeper Robert Green on a one-year contract.
By , European Football Editor
Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of experienced goalkeeper Robert Green on a one-year contract.

The 37-year-old, who has previously played in the Premier League with Norwich City, West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers, has joined the Terriers after his contract with Leeds United was mutually terminated.

"I think it makes total sense to bring Rob Green in because after Jonas Lossl, who has done an excellent job so far, we have very young goalkeepers with Joel Coleman and Ryan Schofield," Huddersfield boss David Wagner told the club's official website.

"I have spoken to Paul Clements and we agreed that we wanted to add more experience to our goalkeeper group. I met Rob and he is a very experienced guy and a good guy. He knows the role I expect from him in the next 10 months he'll be with us. I'm very happy he can join us."

Former England international Green, who will wear the number 28 shirt for his new club, played all 46 of Leeds' Championship matches last season.

Rob Green nears Huddersfield Town move
